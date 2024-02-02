JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. and Germany Push to Delay Ukraine NATO Membership Invite; Ukraine and its Eastern European allies want the invite to come soon, but Washington and Berlin are wary.” – Foreign Policy

“Ukraine and some of its strongest supporters are pushing NATO to formally invite Kyiv to become a member … during a major upcoming summit, but … [reportedly] are facing significant behind-the-scenes pushback from the United States and Germany …. Kyiv has backing from Eastern European [NATO members] … including Poland and the Baltic states … [think Ukrainian] NATO membership [would be] the most effective and least costly way to blunt Russia’s irredentist ambitions in Eastern Europe. … [O]ther Western NATO officials … believe … it’s too soon to kick-start the process … while [Ukraine] is still fighting a war …. Both the United States and Germany are top [Ukraine] donors …. [and] said they believe the immediate focus should be on continuing … weapons and munitions [aid] …. The fierce debate … will determine the future of Europe’s security landscape …. A Ukraine in NATO could deal a death blow to Putin’s neoimperialist ambitions to annex Ukraine and possibly even further encroach on European territories. Only Ukraine’s NATO membership, some officials believe, will finally convince Russia to … end the war. … Some experts believe that if the United States takes a strong stand … advancing Ukraine’s NATO membership, at least most of the rest of the alliance currently waffling … will follow suit. …”