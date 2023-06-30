JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. actively considering giving cluster munitions to Ukraine” – Politico

“The Biden administration is actively considering sending cluster munitions to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s counteroffensive punch through Russia’s defenses, two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the debate said. The discussion … has intensified … as Ukraine’s effort to break through Russia’s frontline has stalled. … Late last year, the administration said it had ‘concerns’ … mainly for humanitarian reasons and also [because] the U.S. didn’t assess Ukraine needed them [then]. … The battlefield is … littered with mines, one reason Ukraine’s counteroffensive hasn’t gone as quickly as officials in Kyiv and Washington hoped. Russia has used cluster munitions in the war, while evidence is mounting that Ukraine is launching them, too. …”