JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. actively considering giving cluster munitions to Ukraine” – Politico

Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
File Image of DCIPM artillery shell artist's rendition, adapted from image at army.mil

“The Biden administration is actively considering sending cluster munitions to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s counteroffensive punch through Russia’s defenses, two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the debate said. The discussion … has intensified … as Ukraine’s effort to break through Russia’s frontline has stalled. … Late last year, the administration said it had ‘concerns’ … mainly for humanitarian reasons and also [because] the U.S. didn’t assess Ukraine needed them [then]. … The battlefield is … littered with mines, one reason Ukraine’s counteroffensive hasn’t gone as quickly as officials in Kyiv and Washington hoped. Russia has used cluster munitions in the war, while evidence is mounting that Ukraine is launching them, too. …”

Click here for: “U.S. actively considering giving cluster munitions to Ukraine; No final decision has been made on their delivery, but the changing battlefield has intensified the debate over the past week.” – Politico/ Alexander Ward


[featured image is file image from another occasion]
