JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump, Putin, Carlson and the Shifting Sands of Today’s American Politics” – New York Times

“The idea was to isolate him, to make him a pariah, to put him in a box as punishment for brazen violations of international law. They kicked him out of their world leaders’ clubhouse, cut off his country’s economy, even issued an arrest warrant against him for war crimes. … ‘For Putin, it’s a manifestation of the American weakness,’ said Yevgenia Albats, an independent Russian journalist who moved to the United States last year after threats of prosecution. To [] Putin, she said, the Carlson interview proves that ‘Americans realized that they lost the war with him’ and were ‘sending him a close-to-the-next-president envoy to confirm his success.’ It also serves a domestic purpose for [] Putin, she added. ‘It is a message to elites, who are arguing the cease-fire: You see, Americans blinked.’ …”