JRL NEWSWATCH: “To Save Ukraine, End the War; With the fighting poised to take an ominous turn, now is the time to push for a cease-fire” – The Nation

“… U.S. intelligence estimates show combined Russian and Ukrainian military casualties well in excess of 200,000 — while the United Nations estimates at least 7,100 Ukrainian civilian deaths. The number of internally displaced people within Ukraine stands at roughly 6 million. An additional 8 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries in Europe — the largest wave of refugees on the continent since the end of the Second World War. … Russia — and Putin — ha[ve] also paid a high price for … aggression. Ukraine has suffered terrible losses but gained national cohesion and confidence. To save Ukraine — and to avoid the risk of a truly catastrophic, possibly nuclear, great power conflict — it is time to seek an end to the war. For that to happen, the US and its allies must now lead the push for peace.”