JRL NEWSWATCH: “To defeat Russia, Ukraine’s top commander pushes to fight on his terms” – Washington Post

“… [I]f it were up to [Gen. Valery] Zaluzhny[, Ukraine’s top commander,] … [h]e would fight with air superiority. … fire back at least as many shells as the Russians are firing at his troops[] [a]nd … have cruise missiles that could match Moscow’s. Instead, modern fighter jets, such as … F-16[‘s], are not expected on the battlefield until next year.


Ukraine’s ammunition … is constrained, with the Russians often shooting three times as much …. Western allies, citing fears of escalati[on] … have [prohibited] … longer-range missiles and other materiel they’ve … provided … [from] … strik[ing] Russian soil. … Zaluzhny [says] he uses weapons made in Ukraine for the frequent strikes across the border that Kyiv never officially acknowledges as its own. …”

Click here for: “To defeat Russia, Ukraine’s top commander pushes to fight on his terms” – Washington Post/ Isabelle Khurshudyan

