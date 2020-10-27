JRL NEWSWATCH: “Tikhanovskaya’s People’s Ultimatum deadline expires, general strike due to start” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“The [Sunday] deadline … expired … set by … nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as part of the ‘People’s Ultimatum.’ … demand[ing] … self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko leave office by October 25, release all political prisoners and end the violence or else the … country would … [have] a general strike that will collapse the economy. Lukashenko has met none of these demands. Tikhanovskaya’s ultimatum seems to have revitalised … protesters … out in record numbers … [reportedly] over 200,000 [Sunday] ….”