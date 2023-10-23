JRL NEWSWATCH: “Three Weapons That Israel and Ukraine Both Need From the U.S.” – New York Times



“… [A DOD] official said … tens of thousands of 155-millimeter artillery shells promised to Ukraine would be diverted to Israel. … an example of the American weapons … [reportedly] needed in both wars, which could stretch … U.S. capacity to keep up …. especially … if Israel’s expected [Gaza] ground offensive … lasts for months. … Ukraine and Israel are fighting different kinds of wars, and have different capabilities and needs …. Israel is preparing … an urban fight in the densely populated Gaza Strip, which has been pummeled by Israeli airstrikes …. [Nevertheless] three key weapons systems … [that] Israel and Ukraine may need from the United States [include] [a]rtillery ammunition … [s]mart bombs …. [and] Stinger [shoulder-mounted air-defense] missiles ….”

The United States has already provided 20 Avenger Humvees to Ukraine that can fire batches of Stingers in rapid succession, and the United States might also be asked to provide Avengers to Israel.

Both Ukraine and Israel have at least some Patriot air defense systems.

Stingers are less expensive and more cost-effective against drones and cheap Hamas artillery rockets. Ukraine has received more than 2,000 Stingers and it is speculated that the United States has given Stingers to Taiwan.

However, existing inventories of Stingers, and Stinger production, are reportedly quite limited at the moment.

