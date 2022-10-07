JRL NEWSWATCH: “Thousands of Russian Soldiers Calling ‘I Want to Live’ Hotline to Surrender” – Newsweek/ Nick Mordowanec

“A new Ukrainian hotline set up to allow for Russian soldiers to surrender has already been utilized thousands of times. … [R]equests [reportedly] spiked due to … Ukraine’s counteroffensive, in addition to … Putin’s conscription of hundreds of thousands of soldiers as part of mobilization. Mobilizations have gotten off to a rocky start amid reports that Russians are intentionally breaking their friends’ limbs with consent to avoid service. Some males … conscripted include students and men in their 60s. … [O]ver 370,000 citizens [reportedly] have … fled Russia, just as Putin and his generals expected about 300,000 men to fight. Kazak[stan] … said … on Tuesday that more than 200,000 Russians have entered [that] country since the decree was made. …”

