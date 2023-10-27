JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘They’re running out of time’: Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gaining urgency as winter approaches” – CNBC
- “Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to battle through deep Russian defenses along the south and east of the country before winter sets in.
- Ukraine has a narrowing window of opportunity for making gains before the weather turns and the infamous muddy season, known as ‘rasputitsa’ in Russian and ‘bezdorizhzhia’ in Ukrainian, arrives.'”
“While the world is distracted by geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, Ukraine continues to fight Russian forces across a swathe of the country, battling through deep Russian defenses along the south and east. Russia still controls around a fifth of Ukraine, including most of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east; the Crimean Peninsula and Zaporizhzhia in the south; and a chunk of the neighboring Kherson region. …”
