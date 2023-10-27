JRL NEWSWATCH: “The White House is losing the messaging war on Ukraine. Now it’s changing the message” – Politico

“The White House has been quietly urging lawmakers … to sell … war efforts abroad as a potential economic boom at home. Aides [reportedly] have been distributing talking points to Democrats and Republicans who have been supportive of continued efforts to fund Ukraine’s resistance to make the case that doing so is good for American jobs …. The push, first previewed publicly in … Biden’s Oval Office address last week, comes ahead of the election of a new House speaker, with the White House trying to invoke patriotism to help convince holdout Republicans not just to help Kyiv but to pass a major package that includes funds for Israel ….”