JRL NEWSWATCH: “The west must match Russia and China in the dark arts of the grey zone” – Financial Times

“… Are cyber attacks, disinformation and influence campaigns still relevant? The answer is a resounding ‘Yes.’ Ukraine is but a single front in a [global conflict] … over what is and is not permissible in international relations. … [T]he war over the future global order is also being fought along many other fronts …. China, too, uses a sophisticated grey zone toolbox, including economic and trade coercion, naval power, a huge fleet of ‘fishing’ vessels to bully neighbours …, militarisation of atolls …, Confucius Institutes at western universities and foreign police outposts which monitor expatriate Chinese. … [N]on-military means … to advance … strategic interests have expanded …. Our adversaries make effective use of them. Russian and Chinese information campaigns cast blame for the Ukraine war on [NATO] expansion and the hegemonic ‘west.’ Ukraine’s friends … recognise this as [a] lie … but it resonates in the global south and in enclaves of gullible opinion in Europe and the U.S. …”