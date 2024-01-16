JRL NEWSWATCH: “The war in Ukraine is starting to dictate its own rules to Putin” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“… Just like Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, the presidential election is influencing domestic political trends and changing Russia. The Kremlin can … build a digital gulag and tighten the screws of political control, but the very existence of the presidential campaign presupposes a discussion within the regime about the present and future. … The Kremlin’s domestic policy bloc was adamant that the vision for the country’s future should be built upon a civilian agenda …. The war, in contrast, is something temporary on the periphery of public life and people’s consciousness. … In the end, however, Putin confirmed that he would run again in a very different setting …. The message — that the country is fighting for its survival, and every Russian must play their part — could not have been more different to that planned. The proponents of this message are betting everything on a long-term political mobilization in which the general public becomes complicit in military decisions. Such a system encourages sacrificial patriotism right up to and including people being prepared to offer up the most precious gift of all — their children ….”