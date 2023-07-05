JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Wagner ‘Coup’ Was Staged by Putin — and the West Fell for It” – Newsweek/ Rebekah Koffler

“… An army invades Russia, race[s] right up to Moscow, and no one gets hurt? With just a few thousand men, it achieved what Hitler with almost a million men wasn’t able to? And Putin holds his military back? And then, with Moscow supposedly within his grasp, Prigozhin decides, ‘Oh well, never mind’ and heads to Belarus? … It is utterly implausible that Prigozhin thought that [with 8,000 men] he could take on Rosgvardia, Russia’s National Guard, a 340,000-strong domestic security force reporting directly [to] Putin. … [T]here was the footage of Prigozhin sitting [on] a bench … bantering amiably with Russia’s deputy minister of defense, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and deputy head of the Russian military intelligence, the GRU, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev. … too chummy for a true rebellion. That Prigozhin is still alive, having supposedly betrayed the Russian motherland, is inconceivable under the rule of Putin …. The ‘coup’ was staged. The only question is, why would Putin stage such an elaborate deception? …”