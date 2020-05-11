JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Vindication of Michael Flynn; Justice drops its prosecution with new evidence about the FBI” – Wall Street Journal Editorial

“… Justice … dropped its case against Michael Flynn … ‘with prejudice[]’ …. [E]vidence … undermines the credibility of James Comey’s FBI, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the entire ‘Russia collusion’ investigation. [R]etired Army general [Flynn] … initially pleaded guilty to making false statements … when two agents interviewed him at the White House shortly after he took over as … national security adviser. … [H]e later reversed his plea as new information emerged that the FBI may have File Photo of White House with South Lawn and Fountaintried to entrap him. … [a move vindicated by] documents filed … in federal court [by DOJ] …. Justice said the FBI’s interview … was ‘untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into … Flynn,’ … that the interview was not ‘conducted with a legitimate investigative basis.’ … There is still much we don’t know … many Russia-related documents we still do not have … we hope … Barr will continue to make them public as he FBI Headquarters File Photocleans up after one of the most shameful episodes in FBI and Justice Department history. …”

