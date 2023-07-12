JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Ukraine War Is Tearing Apart the West’s Largest Russian Diaspora”

“When Russia marched into Ukraine last year, it sought to rally Russian speakers abroad …. Then the Russian speakers pushed back. … Germany[] [is] home to 3.5 million Russian speakers, the largest such group outside the former Soviet Union and the biggest migrant community in Germany. … [T]he Russlanddeutsche, or ‘Russia Germans,’ ethnic Germans whose ancestors settled in Russia in the 18th century, were persecuted under Stalin and began moving back in large numbers in the 1980s. There are also ethnic Russians — including spouses of Russlanddeutsche — about 120,000 Jews from the former Soviet Union, citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and other former Soviet countries, and not including roughly one million Ukrainians war refugees, many of whom speak Russian. The Ukraine war has deeply split the community. …”