JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Ukraine War Is Over But the Biden Administration Hasn’t Noticed” – Newsweek

“Russia’s armed forces are reaching a state of exhaustion, stalemated on the battlefield and unable to make additional gains … Ukraine is slowly pushing them back, continuing to inflict destruction on the invaders. After a month of intense fighting, the stalemate has forced the Kremlin to consider a Ukrainian proposal that ends the fighting short of annihilation, opening up the way for a rapid cessation of hostilities. …. ‘The war in Ukraine is over,’ a high-level [DIA] officer [said]. … But that’s not how the Biden administration sees it. Secretary of State Antony Blinken … ‘There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does. We’re focused on the latter.’ Blinken dismisses negotiated moves forward, calling instead for Russia to ‘end the aggression now, stop firing, [and] pull its forces back.’ …”