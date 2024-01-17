JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. Can Make Ukraine Play Defense, on One Condition” – Bloomberg

“Speaking to … Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will deliver a message from … Joe Biden. The White House wants Ukraine to change strategy in fighting the Russian invaders: from offense to defense. Zelenskiy understands why that makes sense, although he won’t like to hear it or to say so publicly. So he should tell Sullivan to reply to Biden — and to remind the U.S. Congress — that Ukraine can only play proper defense if the US and its allies guarantee that it has the wherewithal. …”