JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Russian fortifications Ukraine needs to break through in its counter-offensive” – The Telegraph (UK)

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Advancing Ukrainian troops must break through an elaborate network of Russian defences running hundreds of miles across the country … built in anticipation of Kyiv’s offensive. … [S]atellite imagery … has revealed the array of minefields, anti-tank ditches, and trenches lying ahead of … Ukrainian troops attempting to push south. The defences … [reportedly] are constructed in a ‘three-line system,’ with varying levels of fortifications, the depths of which can exceed around 19 miles on some axes. …”

Click here for: “The Russian fortifications Ukraine needs to break through in its counter-offensive; New satellite images reveal the array of minefields, anti-tank ditches and trenches lying ahead of Ukrainian troops” – The Telegraph (UK)/ Joe Barnes


Leave a comment , , , , , , ,