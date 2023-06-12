JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Russian fortifications Ukraine needs to break through in its counter-offensive” – The Telegraph (UK)
“Advancing Ukrainian troops must break through an elaborate network of Russian defences running hundreds of miles across the country … built in anticipation of Kyiv’s offensive. … [S]atellite imagery … has revealed the array of minefields, anti-tank ditches, and trenches lying ahead of … Ukrainian troops attempting to push south. The defences … [reportedly] are constructed in a ‘three-line system,’ with varying levels of fortifications, the depths of which can exceed around 19 miles on some axes. …”
