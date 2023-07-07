JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Prigozhin Affair Is Much Less than Meets the Eye” – Politico

“… There is no doubt that Prigozhin’s rebellion was unpleasant news for Putin. But is the Russian leader weakened? We know very little about what happened between Putin and Prigozhin … ‘Putin’s chef.’ And what we do know supports very few, if any, of the claims that have dominated the headlines lately. … Prigozhin’s mutiny triggered speculation about its effect on Putin’s ability to continue waging his war against Ukraine …. If Wagner is indeed absorbed into the Ministry of Defense, there is likely to be little or no negative effect on the numerical strength of the Russian military. … The Prigozhin rebellion was the biggest stress test for the Putin regime since its inception. The Kremlin passed, not with flying colors, but well enough. Those wishing for the demise of Putin’s regime might think about what could have happened had it not passed the test. …”