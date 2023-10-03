JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine” – AP



“The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops …. [according to [a] letter, obtained by [AP] urg[ing] Congress to replenish funding for Ukraine. …”

When Congress passed a special fiscal measure hours before an imminent federal government shutdown, a short-term funding bill lasting only until mid-November, it left out assistance for Ukraine.

According to Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord, out of $25.9 billion Congress allocated to replenish U.S. military stocks sent to Ukraine, only $1.6 billion is left. Some of the supplies at issue include millions of rounds of artillery, rockets and missiles.

Meanwhile, earlier in the year, the Pentagon determined that it had overvalued equipment already sent to Ukraine, freeing up about $6.2 billion, of which $5.4 billion is now left.

McCord indicates that long-term funding for Kyiv through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative has completely run out, which is needed to contract for future weapons for Ukraine.

