JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Pentagon Is Freaking Out About a Potential War With China (Because America might lose.)” – Politico

“… [A war-game scenario envisions] early morning … massive [Chinese] bombardment … of Taiwan’s navy and air force as the People’s Liberation army and navy mount a massive amphibious assault …. Having taken seriously … Biden’s pledge to defend the island, Beijing also [strikes] pre-emptively at U.S. and allied air bases and ships in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. … even[s] the odds for a time … deploying more sophisticated submarines as well as B-21 and B-2 stealth bombers to get inside China’s air defense zones, but Washington [runs] out of key munitions … and [sees] … network access severed. The United States and … Japan[] [lose] thousands of servicemembers, dozens of ships, and hundreds of aircraft. Taiwan’s economy [is] devastated. … [In] a protracted siege … the U.S. [is] much slower to rebuild, taking years to replace ships as it reckon[s] with how shriveled its industrial base ha[s] become compared to China’s. … Dozens of versions of the above war-game scenario have been enacted …. [W]hile the ultimate outcome … is not always clear … the cost is. … [with] the U.S. us[ing] up all [] long-range air-to-surface missiles in a few days, with a substantial portion of its planes destroyed on the ground. …”