JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘The only thing Putin understands is strength;’ U.S. aircraft carrier flexes muscle in the Med” – Politico

“… [T]he USS Truman’s strike group [is] now in the northern Ionian Sea, its fighter jets and radar planes patrolling NATO’s eastern borders and looking east[] to … Ukraine …. Since the [Russian] invasion almost a month ago … these jets have flown more than 75 patrol missions across NATO’s eastern flank up to the Ukraine border …. The … Enhanced Air Policing mission is part of NATO’s Assurance Measures introduced in 2014, after Russia’s illegal annexation of … Crimea[] … and is aimed at defending NATO airspace, preventing incursions by Russians. The 20-story nuclear-powered Truman is the flagship of a strike group … mobile fighting force of up to 10 destroyers and submarines, 8 aircraft squadrons and a missile cruiser … [capable of] launching missile or air strikes or merely providing visible proof of American resolve. … [T]he Truman will be on the front line if NATO decides to enforce a no-fly zone, or … [if] NATO forces [are] drawn into a direct conflict. …”

