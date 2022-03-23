JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘The only thing Putin understands is strength;’ U.S. aircraft carrier flexes muscle in the Med” – Politico

File Photo of Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Harry S Truman and Accompanying Warships, adapted from image at usa.gov (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

“With Russian ships and submarines patrolling the Mediterranean, the USS Truman teams up with French and Italian carriers.”

“… [T]he USS Truman’s strike group [is] now in the northern Ionian Sea, its fighter jets and radar planes patrolling NATO’s eastern borders and looking east[] to … Ukraine …. Since the [Russian] invasion almost a month ago … these jets have flown more than 75 patrol missions across NATO’s eastern flank up to the Ukraine border …. The … Enhanced Air Policing mission is part of NATO’s Assurance Measures introduced in 2014, after Russia’s illegal annexation of … Crimea[] … and is aimed at defending NATO airspace, preventing incursions by Russians. The 20-story nuclear-powered Truman is the flagship of a strike group … mobile fighting force of up to 10 destroyers and submarines, 8 aircraft squadrons and a missile cruiser … [capable of] launching missile or air strikes or merely providing visible proof of American resolve. … [T]he Truman will be on the front line if NATO decides to enforce a no-fly zone, or … [if] NATO forces [are] drawn into a direct conflict. …”
