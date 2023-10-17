JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Israel-Gaza War Means Hard Choices for Ukraine” – New York Times

“… [W]ith the massacres in Israel and the unfolding Israeli assault on Gaza, we have a new front of engagement for American power, a new demand for U.S. resources, a new stress point for our stressed imperium and new risks of a wider war. … [T]here are real strategic choices …, potential trade-offs in hardware shipped and dollars delivered …. There’s also a crucial trade-off simply in attention paid by American officials. … [A]dding Middle Eastern turmoil to the equation automatically changes the calculus of our Ukraine policy … already telling against the permanently hawkish position. … [T]he last 10 months of war have barely shifted the front lines, and Russia’s wartime economy looks more resilient than either Washington or Kyiv hoped. …”