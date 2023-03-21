JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Case for a Security Guarantee for Ukraine” – Foreign Affairs

“Ukraine must be brought into the democratic world and strengthened … [to] resist future Russian aggression. It also needs some type of Western military protection. But policymakers need to think more broadly about Russia’s role in the postwar order …. The nation needs a constructive vision …. If after the war ends Russia is permanently banished from the international community, it will emerge, furious and humiliated, as a renewed threat. Putin, his war machine, and his imperial mindset must be defeated, and Ukraine must be hardened against any possible future aggression. … [T]he West must also try to secure a long-term peace with Moscow. … deterring Russia and simultaneously offering it a path to redemption[,] … at least … peaceful coexistence. One way … would be to create a new security community — call it the Atlantic-Asian Security Community — composed of many NATO members, as well as Ukraine, its allies, and any neutral states that wished to join. Once Putin’s regime falls and is replaced by a government committed to peace, Russia should be eligible to join, as well. …”