JRL NEWSWATCH: “Tell Russians Putin Has to Go” – Foreign Affairs/ Max Bergmann

“The Biden administration has a rare opportunity to put added … pressure on Putin … offering the Russian people a path out of … economic and diplomatic isolation …. Putin’s invasion has been … a disaster for Russia, with more than 50,000 killed and 150,000 wounded, roughly one million of its best and brightest fleeing abroad, an economy slowly being strangled, and the country more isolated … than it has been in 100 years. Yet public support in Russia for the war and … Putin appears to be holding, according to polling. In part, Russians see little alternative …. But the United States can lay out a different path. To do so … Biden should outline what a post-Putin Russia could look like, just as President Woodrow Wilson formulated a vision for postwar Germany in 1918. … Forging an acceptable peace with a post-Putin Russia [will] be an extremely difficult task. … A proposed settlement … that insists on Russia’s weakness or extensive concessions will only strengthen [Russian] hard-liners …. The United States should instead reassure Russians that if they end the war, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, reduce tensions with the West, and oust Putin, they will be saving their country from defeat and decline and giving Russia a chance to peacefully thrive alongside its neighbors. …”