JRL NEWSWATCH: “Target Crimea: Partisans are mobilizing, and Russians are trying to sell their holiday homes — as fear grows that the war is closing in on the peninsula” – Politico.eu

“… [P]eople in Crimea describe growing tension across the Black Sea peninsula … increasingly expect[ing] … direct hostilities. … [S]aboteur and partisan groups [reportedly] are … readying in the territory …. Frustration and panic are surging … Ukrainian forces have been increasing the tempo of military activity in and near Crimea using both aerial and innovative marine drones to swarm and strike … Russian warships … at Sevastopol … home base of the Russian navy in the Black Sea. … Ukraine[] … confirmed Israeli press reports that 10 Iranian military advisers in Crimea were killed by Ukrainian drones. … The Ukrainians say Iranian technicians and operators have been assisting the Russians with … Shahed-136 armed drones …. The attacks appear to be unnerving the Russian military …. On November 18, the Ukrainians repeated the exercise … with an attack on warships … at Novorossiysk … in southern Russia. … [T]he drone strikes [reportedly] appear to have forced Russian naval commanders to rethink … [naval] positioning ….”