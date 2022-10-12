JRL NEWSWATCH: “Strategic Procrastination: What’s Russia’s Game With Nuclear Signaling?” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“Moscow desperately needs to stop Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Russian troops are losing their combat effectiveness, barely hanging on to the territory they control, and increasingly being forced to ‘retreat to more advantageous positions.’ It is critical for the Kremlin to avoid obvious military losses: another high-profile failure could result in large-scale destabilization. … Simultaneously, Moscow is taking actions that can be interpreted by the United States as boosting the readiness of its nuclear forces …. For now, Moscow is not making any extraordinary steps, and the Pentagon is not taking the bait. This means that Washington is not motivated to rush in and stop Kyiv on the battlefield. … Russia needs to take some action … because strategic procrastination is growing more and more costly. Of the lessons learned from the Cuban Missile Crisis, the most obvious is the need to create and maintain back channels for dialogue. …”