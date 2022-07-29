JRL NEWSWATCH: “Shut Down by the Kremlin, Independent Russian Media Regroup Abroad” – WSJ

“… [Following] Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin adopted legislation punishing the dissemination of false information about [Russian military activities] with up to 15 years in prison. [The] Kremlin … said … the law was needed because of ‘the absolutely unprecedented information war … against our country.’ Russian authorities have … blocked … websites of dozens of … independent [Russian] news media for not toeing the official line on the war … Putin … [calls it] a special military operation aimed at ridding Ukraine of fascism. Hundreds of journalists have fled … [Reportedly] 12 have been charged … [under] the new law … [with] three … held in pretrial detention …. [Elsewhere] across Europe, independent Russian newsrooms have regrouped … [attempting] to reach audiences in Russia swamped by the state’s messaging about its invasion. …”