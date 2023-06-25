JRL NEWSWATCH: “Short-Lived Mutiny in Russia Sheds Light on Putin’s Hold on Power” – New York Times

“… Could Russia’s botched invasion … eventually lead to the downfall of … Putin? For a few chaotic, head-snapping hours this weekend, the notion did not seem so far-fetched. … [E]ven with the apparent end to the immediate threat posed by … Prigozhin’s rebellious mercenary army, the short-lived uprising suggested … Putin’s hold on power is more tenuous than at any time …. The Wagner Group … had been seen as the most effective Russian force on the battlefield, but … it may no longer be the ferocious fighting unit that it has been. Unfortunately for Ukraine, the Prigozhin rebellion [reportedly] ended before major Russian forces were pulled off the front lines to protect Moscow …. But United States officials anticipate that the discord will fuel doubts already plaguing Russian troops about the point of the war and the competence of their leadership. And few believe … Prigozhin is a spent force who will simply go back to selling hot dogs …. American officials expect that he still has cards to play. …”