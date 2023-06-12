JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Willing Collaborators; Ukraine Needs a Measured Lustration Policy to Strengthen Security and Rebuild Democracy” – Foreign Affairs

“If Kyiv … regains significant territory, as … in the fall of 2022, it will have to decide what to do with people in those areas who worked with or otherwise assisted Russian occupation authorities and forces in their repression of local populations and propaganda. … Russia has been actively relying on collaborators to establish … control over … occupied territories, get information about military targets, help crush dissent and spread propaganda in occupied areas, and sabotage Ukrainian democracy from within, for example by infiltrating Ukrainian state institutions …. For the Ukrainian government, there will be strong pressure to mete out harsh punishment …. [T]he government will face the crucial task of discerning among these different levels of involvement with the Russian side and determining how to deal with specific individuals in a way that best serves Ukraine and its democratic foundations. …”