JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s War Fuels a Wage Spiral That Threatens Army Recruitment” – Bloomberg
- “Civilian wages outpace military pay for fighting in Ukraine
- Kremlin has avoided another call-up ahead of March elections”
“Russia’s war in Ukraine is intensifying an acute deficit of workers … igniting a race to increase salaries that threatens the Kremlin’s ability to replenish the armed forces. The competition for employees has pushed wages up at a double-digit pace and made once-relatively lucrative military service less appealing, even after a 10.5% increase in monthly pay to fight in the war last year. Specialists such as engineers, mechanics, machine operators, welders, drivers and couriers [reportedly] can now find jobs with salaries comparable to or greater than in roles with the army after compensation for such work rose by 8%-20% last year ….”