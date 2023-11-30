JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Ryabkov warns U.S. against entering new arms race” – Reuters

“… Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of ties with the U.S., non-proliferation and arms control, told … Izvestia … present circumstances were not ‘conducive’ to arms talks with Washington. ‘If the United States expects to win the next arms race … Sergei Ryabkov file photothe Americans are mistaken,’ Izvestia [quoted] Ryabkov as saying …. [Meanwhile, in the past,] Putin told the West he was ‘not bluffing’ when he said he would use nuclear weapons if Russia’s territorial integrity was threatened, and has held out the possibility … [of] resum[ing] nuclear testing ….”

Click here for: “Russia’s Ryabkov warns U.S. against entering new arms race” – Reuters

