JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s population will decline by 352,500 people this year – 11 times more than in 2019” – Meduza

“Russia’s population is expected to decline by 325,500 people this year – 11 times more than in 2019 (when the number of Russians fell by just 32,100 people) – according to the latest government projections, first leaked by the Telegram channel Maisky Ukaz and later confirmed by sources who spoke to the news outlet RBC. The estimated population loss in 2020 is now twice what the government anticipated in its last report, issued in August, when federal officials said Russia’s numbers would start growing again as soon as 2022. According to the October report, Russia’s population will likely decline by 1.2 million people by 2024, falling steadily until 2030. …”