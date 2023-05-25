JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s military has adapted and is now a more formidable enemy for Ukraine, defense analysts say” – CNBC
- Russia’s military has been widely discredited and disparaged by the Western media since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia was seen to have bungled the early phase of the war, suffering a series of setbacks and retreats.
- Defense analysts say Russia has adapted its tactics during the war, however, and a more structured, coordinated and reactive armed force has emerged.
- Russia’s defensive operations could prove hard for Ukraine to crack as it prepares to mount a counteroffensive.
Click here for: “Russia’s military has adapted and is now a more formidable enemy for Ukraine, defense analysts say” – CNBC/ Holly Ellyatt
