JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites” – Reuters
“[Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council] warned … Thursday that … Ukrainian attacks on missile launch sites inside Russia with arms supplied by the United States and its allies would risk a nuclear response from Moscow … [also saying] that some Ukrainian military commanders were considering hitting missile launch sites inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range missiles. … Putin is the decision-maker [regarding] Russia’s … nuclear arsenal, but diplomats say Medvedev’s views give an indication of hawkish thinking at the … Kremlin which has cast the war as an existential struggle with the West. …”