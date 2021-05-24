JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s harsh condemnation of Israel – What does it mean for the future?” – Jerusalem Post

“… [H]ostilities between Israel and Hamas [have] produced a number of new developments, … tactical and strategic …. Russia’s harsh condemnation of Israel’s actions … the most concerning … requir[ing] the close attention of Israel’s policymakers. … [and] needs to be thoroughly analyzed …. After almost a quarter of a century of absence from … direct involvement in the Middle East, Russia … successfully intervened in the Syrian civil war and saved Bashar Assad’s regime. Now it is deeply entrenched in the area with its own political and economic interests. … Israel realized the significance … and crafted a very cautious and accommodating policy vis-a-vis Moscow. … [seeking] to clearly delineate … areas of interests … and … address potential friction points ….”