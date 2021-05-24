JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s harsh condemnation of Israel – What does it mean for the future?” – Jerusalem Post
“Though such tough language directed at Israel has not been heard since the days of the Soviet Union, it is still very premature to declare Russia returning to its Middle East policies of the Cold War.”
“… [H]ostilities between Israel and Hamas [have] produced a number of new developments, … tactical and strategic …. Russia’s harsh condemnation of Israel’s actions … the most concerning … requir[ing] the close attention of Israel’s policymakers. … [and] needs to be thoroughly analyzed …. After almost a quarter of a century of absence from … direct involvement in the Middle East, Russia … successfully intervened in the Syrian civil war and saved Bashar Assad’s regime. Now it is deeply entrenched in the area with its own political and economic interests. … Israel realized the significance … and crafted a very cautious and accommodating policy vis-a-vis Moscow. … [seeking] to clearly delineate … areas of interests … and … address potential friction points ….”
You must log in to post a comment.