JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Flagship Oil Above $60 Does Little to Halt G-7 Services” – Bloomberg

“… The price of Russia’s flagship oil … jump[ing] above a [G7] imposed cap … has done little to impede … western services for the trade. …. About 40% of vessels lifting crude from Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports were owned by companies based in countries signed up to the cap. Before the threshold was breached, about half were western owned. A large number also still have insurance routed through London. …”

Click here for: “Russia’s Flagship Oil Above $60 Does Little to Halt G-7 Services” – Bloomberg/ Alex Longley

