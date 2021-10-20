JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s coronavirus spike threatens the whole region” – bne Intellinews

“… Russia’s official death toll is the highest in Europe …. [A]uthorities have …prioritised the economy over public health. After the initial lockdown … restrictions were withdrawn by the end of summer and not reinstated despite the … second and third wave. … Now [with] the fourth wave … authorities have started to reimpose restrictions … in an effort to manage the demand at hospitals … already under strain. Over 30 regions have imposed local lockdowns … [O]fficials say there will be no federal … lockdown … Moscow officials also … [deny any] plans for … tighter restrictions. …”