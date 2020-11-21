JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s authorities increase pressure on NGOs with plans to strengthen ‘foreign agent’ laws” – Meduza

“… Russia’s Government Cabinet … submitted a bill to the State Duma … strengthening the Justice Ministry’s control over NGOs … [designated as] foreign agents[.] [The bill would] empower[] … authorities to dissolve these organizations or … hinder their work. … requir[ing them] to inform Russia’s Justice Ministry of all of … [planned] programs and events … [T]he Justice Ministry [would] … have the right to [fully or partially] ban … certain programs …. If the NGO … ignores the ban, the Justice Ministry [would] be able to appeal to … courts to dissolve it. … [Some of the entities registered as foreign agents that would be effected] include[] … Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation … Transparency International — Russia … the Memorial Human Rights Center and Memorial International. …”