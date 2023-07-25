JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris” – AP
“… Increasingly, various governing bodies are allowing [Russian athletes] back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion [of Ukraine]. The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games. … Most of the sports which have allowed Russians to return also followed IOC advice on its preferred name — ‘individual neutral athletes’ — and to keep barring those who are under contract with the military or who have supported the war publicly. The IOC also recommends blocking Russia from team sports ….”
