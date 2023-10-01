JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians allowed to compete as neutral athletes at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris” – AP
“Russians will be allowed … as neutral athletes at next year’s Paralympics in Paris … following the invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee voted 74-65 … on Friday against suspending Russia’s membership entirely — which would have meant a full ban … then voted 90-65 in favor of ‘partially’ suspending the country through 2025. … because of ‘breaches of its constitutional membership obligations.’ Similar votes were … planned … for … Belarus. Russians ‘will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity’ … compet[ing] as individual ….”
No Russian team entries will be allowed. In addition, with Russian athletes already having missed a significant portion of the qualification period, their numbers in Paris may end up being reduced as it is.
