JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian victories shake global leaders’ faith in Ukraine war prospects” – Financial Times
“Statespeople, diplomats, military brass and spies at a defence conference this weekend fear war is tilting in Moscow’s favour”
“… This year’s gathering of political leaders, diplomats, military brass and spy chiefs in the Bavarian capital — a conference nicknamed the Davos of defence — was dominated by the war in Ukraine amid fears that Russia is gaining the upper hand, as well as alarm at the increasingly dark turn Russia is taking. On day one, attendees were shocked to learn of the death of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader sent to an Arctic Circle jail by Vladimir Putin’s regime. … Speeches and public discussions in Munich were dominated by hand-wringing about how to fill Ukraine’s deficit in arms. …”