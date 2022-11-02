JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Retreat in Ukraine Exposes Collaborators — and the Finger-Pointing Begins” – WSJ
“Many citizens thought the occupiers were there to stay. Some fought back, others actively supported them, while the majority just tried to survive.”
“… Ukraine sought to undermine Russia’s hold over occupied areas with strict anti-collaboration laws. Voluntarily joining Russia’s education system on occupied territories can be punished with up to three years’ imprisonment. … [A] managerial role in the Russian-created administrations can mean up to 10 years in prison. Participation in Russian-created law-enforcement and security structures can be punished with up to 15 years … — life imprisonment if it caused the death of a Ukrainian …. Dozens of presumed collaborators have been gunned down by unknown assailants in occupied areas … mostly in the south …. Now that many of the formerly Russian-occupied areas are back under Kyiv’s control here in the east, Ukrainian authorities say they are taking a measured approach. …”
"Russian Retreat in Ukraine Exposes Collaborators — and the Finger-Pointing Begins; Many citizens thought the occupiers were there to stay. Some fought back, others actively supported them, while the majority just tried to survive." – Wall Street Journal/ Yaroslav Trofimov
