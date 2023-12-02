JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian industrial output growth slows as unemployment drops to record low” – Reuters
“Russia’s industrial output growth slowed in October as the unemployment rate dropped to a record low 2.9%, [according to] federal statistics … [D]eepening labour shortages show[] signs of cooling Moscow’s military production capacity. Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin … sought to portray low unemployment as evidence of … economic prosperity, but … Putin and his economy ministry have acknowledged Russia … fac[es] a staffing shortage, particularly of skilled labour. The central bank estimates … two thirds of companies … fac[e] labour shortages, with the metals, chemicals and machine-building industries feeling the strain most acutely. …”
Click here for: “Russian industrial output growth slows as unemployment drops to record low” – Reuters/ Alexander Marrow, Darya Korsunskaya