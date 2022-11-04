JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Army Threatening to Shoot Deserters Amid Low Morale: U.K.” – Newsweek
“The Russian army is likely threatening to shoot deserters amid low morale as the war against Ukraine continues to expose weaknesses within … Putin’s military, according to a[] [British] assessment …. [T]he UK defense ministry said … that Russian forces have likely started deploying ‘barrier troops’ or ‘blocking units’ to deal with their own retreating soldiers … unwilling to fight ‘due to low morale.’ ‘These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces,’ the British defense ministry said Friday. …”
