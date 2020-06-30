JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Arctic sets ‘fantastical’ heat records: weather chief” – AFP

Arctic, Environment, JRL NewsBlog, Regions, Cities, Municipalities
Cartoon Sun and Thermometer, adapted from cdc.gov

“The Russian Arctic set record temperatures in June that sparked abnormal tundra fires … Russia’s weather service [director] said … blaming climate change for … ‘fantastical’ anomalies. Russia’s northern territories, including parts of Yakutia region which borders the Arctic ocean, have faced a heat wave … with some districts declaring a state of emergency. … He noted one record in particular in the Arctic town of Verkhoyansk … temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) ….”

Click here for: “Russian Arctic sets ‘fantastical’ heat records: weather chief” – AFP

