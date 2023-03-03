JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia will be out of ‘military tools’ by spring, Ukraine’s top military spy says” – USA Today

“… Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov’s forecast comes amid considerable uncertainty about what the next phase of the war will look like …. For weeks, Ukrainian officials had signaled that Russia was planning a major new offensive …. [which] has yet to materialize. ‘Russia has wasted huge amounts of human resources, armaments and materials. Its economy and production are not able to cover these losses. It’s changed its military chain of command. If Russia’s military fails in its aims this spring, it will be out of military tools,’ Budanov said …. Budanov further predicted that Ukraine and Russia would fight ‘a decisive battle this spring, and this battle will be the final one before this war ends.’ He did not provide any specific [related] evidence …. Moscow and Kyiv are involved in an intense information war …. Some military experts have cautioned that both sides need to be prepared for a long fight. … U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken [recently] said China … was considering supplying Moscow with weapons and ammunition. Beijing has already been supplying civilian aid. …”