JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine” – Washington Post
“The formal diplomatic note from Moscow, a copy of which was reviewed by The Washington Post, came as President Biden approved a dramatic expansion in the scope of weapons being provided to the government in Kyiv.”
“… [The] expansion in … weapons … provided to Ukraine[] [features] an $800 million package including 155 mm howitzers … coastal defense drones … armored vehicles … additional portable antiaircraft and antitank weapons … millions of rounds of ammunition. … [with the U.S.] also facilitat[ing] … long-range air defense systems, including Slovakia’s shipment of Russian-manufactured Soviet-era S-300 launchers …. [In return] the United States is deploying a Patriot missile system to Slovakia and consulting with Slovakia on a long-term replacement. …”
