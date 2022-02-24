JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy” – AP

Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
Satellite Image of Earth in Style of Mercator Map, adapted from image at nasa.gov

“Just what a vulnerable world economy didn’t need — a conflict that accelerates inflation, rattles markets and portends trouble for everyone from European consumers to indebted Chinese developers and families in Africa that face soaring food prices. Russia’s attack on Ukraine …. threatens to inflict severe economic damage …. Russia is the world’s third-biggest [petroleum] producer … and … a major [natural gas] exporter …. Ukraine’s farms feed millions [globally] …. [F]inancial markets are in a precarious spot as central banks prepare to reverse years of easy-money policies and raise interest rates to fight … inflation. …”

Click here for: “Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy” – AP/ Paul Wiseman, David McHugh

