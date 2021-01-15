JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia struggles to distribute its vaccine to the regions; Putin calls for ‘mass’ inoculation as data suggest government is delivering fewer jabs than promised” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

“… Russia’s government says 1.5m vaccines have been distributed … [with] hundreds of thousands more … ready … [but] doctors and officials … [indicate] a far bleaker reality of limited supplies and delayed shipments. … Moscow’s clinics have been busy vaccinating … [but] regions outside of the capital have struggled to secure adequate supplies, calling into question … [governmental] ability … to meet … Putin[] demands. … Regional doctors have … voiced anger at … Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) … pledges to supply countries like Serbia, Brazil and Bolivia with millions of doses, even as clinics outside of Moscow go without. [RDIF financed Sputnik V and manages export sales.] …”

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest total of admitted Covid-19 cases, 3.5 million. This week, Russia recorded roughly 23,000 new cases daily.

According to a Levada Center poll, only 38% of Russians are willing to get vaccinated, even if the vaccine were available more widely.

